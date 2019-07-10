The Los Angeles Clippers signed free agent forward Kawhi Leonard to a three-year, $103 million maximum contract and officially completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George.
President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced the moves Tuesday, July 9, but did not disclose terms of the deal, which have been reported by multiple outlets.
"This is a historic moment for our organization and our fans," said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. "We are grateful and honored that Kawhi Leonard has decided to come home and join the L.A. Clippers. Kawhi is a peerless two-way player, a relentless worker and a natural fit for the serious, professional culture our group has established. He wins everywhere he goes, and he always has, from King High School to San Diego State to the NBA. Having him on our side is a tremendous privilege and a massive responsibility, one we will take very seriously. His expectation, and ours, is to contend for championships."
It was originally reported that Leonard would receive a four-year, $142 million maximum contract.
Leonard's deal is actually for two years guaranteed with a third-year player option, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That would allow Leonard, a 28-year-old Southern California native, to opt out and become a free agent again in 2021.
George, who the Clippers traded for to pair with Leonard, also has two years guaranteed and a player option remaining on his deal.
Leonard, who led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship after he was acquired in a trade from the San Antonio Spurs last July, reportedly selected the Clippers over the Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers. According to TSN of Canada, Leonard made "unreasonable" demands of the Raptors during contract talks.
Leonard, averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over 60 regular-season games with the Raptors in 2018-19. He then improved on that over 24 playoff games averaging 30.5 points with 9.1 rebounds.
