Quarterback Sam Darnold is out indefinitely with mono and will not play Monday when the New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns. But that's only the beginning of the bad news spreading for New York.
Darnold could wind up missing more than just one game, coach Adam Gase said, and has already lost weight. The Jets play the New England Patriots in Week 3 before a bye the following week.
Le'Veon Bell played his first NFL game in 20 months last week and the running back appeared to hold up perfectly fine. Gase said Bell would not practice Thursday because of a sore shoulder, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bell was scheduled for an MRI exam.
Also not practicing are inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who injured his groin in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, and safety Jamal Adams (hip). Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) was also listed as not practicing for the Jets, although his injury is not considered serious.
