LONDON —Novak Djokovic may not have been the better player from first ball to last in Sunday's Wimbledon men's final.
But he summoned nerves of steel when it mattered most, blasting the shots, avoiding the costly errors and saving the two match points required to defeat eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who had artistry and the Centre Court crowd on his side in his pursuit of a 21st Grand Slam title.
The 37-year-old Federer was the aggressor, hitting 94 winners to Djokovic's 54, and he ultimately won more points (218 to 204). But it was Djokovic's trophy to raise at the end of an exceptionally contested match that lasted 4 hours 57 minutes - the longest final in Wimbledon history.
With his 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 13-12 (7-3) victory, Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon championship and the 16th major of his career to pull within two of Rafael Nadal's total and four of Federer's all-time mark, which for now is paused at 20.
It was Wimbledon's first singles championship settled under the tournament's new tiebreak format, which was instituted this year and kicks in if the fifth set is knotted at 12 games each. The format was instituted to prevent soul-sapping marathons such as the three-day affair between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut in 2010, which dragged on until 70-68 in the fifth set, and last year's semifinal between Isner and Kevin Anderson, which lasted to 26-24.
Djokovic called it the most mentally demanding match he had ever been part of and credited the victory, which he acknowledged could easily have been Federer's, to will power and the mental and emotional aspects of his game that he has worked so hard to strengthen.
"Most of the match I was on the back foot, actually," said Djokovic, 32. "I was defending; he was dictating the play. I just tried to fight and find a way when it mattered the most."
Already the world's top-ranked player, Djokovic has now won four of the past five majors, closing in quickly on the standard of perfection Federer has set in his two-decade pro career. Federer acknowledged afterward that the match was "an incredible opportunity missed," having let two match points and other opportunities slip away.
But asked about the steady assault by Nadal and Djokovic on his record of 20 Grand Slams, Federer came across as a man at peace.
"If somebody else does (break the record), well, that's great for them. You can't protect everything anyway," Federer said. "I didn't become a tennis player for that. It's about trying to win Wimbledon, trying to have good runs here, playing in front of such an amazing crowd in this Centre Court against players like Novak and so forth. That's what I play for."
