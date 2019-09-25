EAGAN, Minn. — Injured Vikings wide receiver Josh Doctson said he has targeted returning Nov. 10 at Dallas.
That’s the first game Doctson is eligible for after being placed on injured reserve following Week 1 with a right hamstring issue. Players on that list must sit out a minimum of eight games, and Doctson isn’t expecting his absence to be any longer.
“For sure, absolutely,’’ he said Wednesday, Sept. 25. “That’s the target and that’s the plan.’’
Doctson, signed as a free agent Sept. 3, was hurt in practice Sept. 11. He was shelved the next day.
“I was just running and planting and it popped,’’ Doctson said. “It’s one of those things. You just can’t control that. Hammies are kind of difficult. I had a pretty bad result, so obviously I felt like it was in my best interest (to go on injured reserve) and kind of let it fully heal versus trying to push it.’’
Two weeks after the injury, Doctson said he is making good progress
“I’m healing well,’’ he said. “I’m taking it a day at a time and listening to the trainers and my body and stuff like that.’’
Doctson said he has made great progress learning the playbook. He was inactive for the Sept. 8 opener because he said he was still learning it but had expected to be active Sept. 15 at Green Bay before being hurt.
The Vikings placed a second receiver on injured reserve Tuesday after Chad Beebe suffered torn ligaments in his ankle in Sunday’s 34-14 win over Oakland. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday he expects Beebe to be back after the required eight weeks. He becomes eligible to play Dec. 2 at Seattle.
Following Beebe’s injury, the Vikings re-signed Laquon Treadwell, whom they waived Aug. 31 and will have in uniform Sunday at Chicago. If Doctson and Beebe both return late in the season and the Vikings don’t have other receivers hurt, it remains to be seen if Treadwell will stay on the roster.
Injury updates
Guard Josh Kline, who suffered a concussion Sunday against Oakland, sat out practice Wednesday.
Zimmer said before the workout he doesn’t know if the starting right guard will be able to play Sunday. If Kline can’t go, he would be replaced by Dakota Dozier.
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two games with a dislocated right elbow, and was wearing a brace. Anthony Barr also practiced on a limited basis after sitting out the win over Raiders with a groin injury.
Alexander was hurt in the Sept. 8 opener against Atlanta and didn’t practice the past two weeks. Barr was limited in practice last Friday and was listed as questionable for the Oakland game. He said after the game he didn’t want to risk coming back too quickly, and he anticipated playing against the Bears.
“Yeah, I should be ready for this weekend,” Barr said Wednesday.
Dozier filled in for an injured Pat Elflein at left guard in Week 2. On Sunday, he could be needed at right guard.
“That’s my job,’’ Dozier said. “If somebody is needing me to go, I’m going to go.’’
Zimmer liked how Dozier looked against the Packers and when he replaced Kline in the third quarter against the Raiders for the rest of the game.
“He’s done pretty well,” Zimmer said. “I think he’s come in there and battled. … He’s got good athleticism. He understands the system.”
Cousins ‘worth every penny?’
If Kirk Cousins wins games, Zimmer said the quarterback will earn “every penny’’ of his huge contract.
Cousins is in the second year of fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal. Zimmer was asked about it on a conference call Wednesday with Chicago reporters.
“Well, we don’t look at his contract,’’ Zimmer said. “Our expectations are to try to win the football game however we can. I think if he plays within the system and does things, he’s worth every penny to us, as long as we win games, and we don’t care how we win them.
“We might have to throw 40 times a game. Taking care of the football and he has the ability to do that, but it’s playing to our team’s strengths and if we can continue to do that, we really don’t care how much money he makes.’’
Briefly
Zimmer, who grew up in the Chicago area, is 2-3 at Soldier Field since taking over the Vikings in 2014. Before his arrival, Minnesota had lost six straight at Chicago. “Everybody told me when I got here (it was a tough place to play), then we won some games,’’ Zimmer said. “I guess if you turn the ball over and you create penalties and you do dumb things, it’s a pretty hard place to play. … They’ve lost their last two at home.’’
After carrying 16 times for 110 yards against the Raiders, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has widened his NFL rushing lead. He has 375 yards in three games, giving him a 57-yard lead over Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. “Give all the credit to the guys up front and the guys blocking on the outside,’’ Cook said.
Linebacker Devante Downs cleared waivers Wednesday after being let go Tuesday by the Vikings. Downs could end up returning to the team on the practice squad. His locker on Wednesday remained untouched.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.