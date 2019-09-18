PHILADELPHIA — With early season injuries piling up, the Philadelphia Eagles opted to cancel practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and instead held a walkthrough.
Wednesday is typically a major practice day for an NFL team so the decision was unique but one coach Doug Pederson felt was necessary.
Among the injured Eagles are receivers DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) and Alshon Jeffery (calf), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), running back Corey Clement (shoulder) and defensive tackles Malik Jackson (foot) and Tim Jernigan (foot).
Tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with tender ribs after taking a shot in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Pederson said Jernigan will join Jackson in missing Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
