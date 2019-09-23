Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday he was hopeful wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will play Thursday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Jeffery missed Sunday's 27-24 home loss to Detroit after injuring his left calf in a Week 2 defeat at Atlanta, where fellow receiver DeSean Jackson also was hurt.
"I'm hoping that (Jeffery's) ready to go," Pederson told reporters Monday. "We'll see this week. We've got a couple days. Walk-through later today, we'll get the guys in here. We're hoping he's ready to go."
Jackson (abdomen) remains sidelined after missing Sunday's loss to the Lions.
