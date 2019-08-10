SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the preseason with a "significant" ankle injury, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
In a radio interview with KNBR on Thursday, Aug. 8, Lynch said there are "elements" of a high ankle sprain. The team ran a series of tests on Wednesday as Bosa joined a growing list of injured defensive linemen, all unavailable for Saturday's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bosa got tangled up in a mass of humanity during a drill at Wednesday's practice. Lynch said a "big human being" fell on Bosa's ankle and caused the injury.
The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa will aim for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his targeted return date, Lynch said.
Bosa's four-year deal includes a fifth-year option and is worth $33.5 million before the option year.
