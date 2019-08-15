FARGO -- North Dakota State football has long been considered one of the top college football programs. Now that belief has been confirmed.
ESPN revealed the top 50 college football programs of all-time Thursday, where North Dakota State is ranked 10th behind heavyweight programs like Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas.
"The dominance that North Dakota State has exerted over the FCS (née I-AA) in the past decade is rivaled only by the program's dominance over Division II for a quarter of a century beginning in 1965. " the article says. The Bison won a 15th national championship in January, defeating Eastern Washington 38-24 in Frisco, Texas. That title set a Football Championship Subdivision record with seven titles, breaking Georgia Southern's record of six.
North Dakota State opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Butler at Target Field in Minneapolis.
