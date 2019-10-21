The game of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference just got bigger. ESPN’s popular College GameDay pregame show announced Sunday, Oct. 20, it would broadcast from Brookings, S.D., next Saturday before the North Dakota State at South Dakota State game.
ESPN made the announcement via a tweet.
It will be the third time the Bison will be involved with College GameDay. ESPN brought the show to Fargo twice, in 2013 and 2014, and built a set downtown near the Fargo Theatre.
GameDay host Rece Davis posted a Twitter video that said going to a new site gets him more excited than visiting locales he’s visited before.
“While we love going to places we’ve returned to again and again, I don’t know that anything quite gives me the same type of adrenaline rush quite like going to a new place, and this week College Gameday is going to the Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and the Bison, 7-time national champions, of North Dakota State,” Davis said. “This is a huge rivalry game and we can’t wait to experience it with you. So Brookings, get ready. We’re coming to your city.”
