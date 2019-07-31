ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to undergo cardiac ablation on Wednesday, July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, has had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his return has been disclosed.
The 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Teams were aware of his condition before the draft, and NFL medical personnel cleared him to participate in the scouting combine.
So far in training camp, the 24-year-old primarily has worked at right tackle on the Falcons’ second team.
