ARLINGTON, Texas — The female fan at Globe Life Park struck by a Willie Calhoun foul ball Sunday, Aug. 4, during the Texas Rangers’ 9-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers was taken to the hospital.
The fan was sitting in the 25th row down the right-field line.
The fan was bloodied and held a white towel over her face as attendants reached her seat.
The incident occurred with one out and one runner on base in the first inning. Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman threw an 0-2 slider down and in that Calhoun pulled foul.
Calhoun waited as the fan was tended to for a few minutes before returning to the batter’s box.
The fan walked out of the area before being transported to a local hospital.
