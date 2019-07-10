LONDON -- Roger Federer chalked up another monumental milestone to reach the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday, July 10, recovering to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4, and become the first man to record 100 singles wins at any Grand Slam.
No. 2 seed Federer was so poor in the first set that No. 8 seeded Nishikori may have felt the 37-year-old Swiss's advancing years had finally caught up with him.
Yet the remainder of the contest had just enough flourishes of pure brilliance from the eight-time champion to make it a worthy occasion for him to become the sole male member of the Grand Slam 100 club.
Federer's victory ensured Wimbledon will play host to one of the sport's greatest rivalries, after Rafa Nadal also overcame big-serving American Sam Querrey in straight sets to tee up a semifinal clash between the two old foes.
The duo have not met at the All England Club since their titanic tussle in the 2008 final, when Nadal outlasted Federer over five thrilling sets that finished in the late evening gloom.
