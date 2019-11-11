Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38.
No cause of death has been reported.
An All-American at Michigan State, Rogers was selected second behind quarterback Carson Palmer in the 2003 NFL Draft.
Rogers was unable to avoid injuries and off-field trouble, however, ultimately becoming one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder played in only 15 games (nine starts) over three seasons with the Lions from 2003-05, catching 36 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Rogers suffered season-ending collarbone fractures in 2003 and 2004 and was suspended by the league for substance abuse violations in 2005. The Lions released him on Sept. 2, 2006, and he never played in the NFL again.
Rogers was arrested at least six times from 2008-12 on charges ranging from assault and battery and probation violations to DUI, open container violations and marijuana possession.
In a 2017 interview with the Lansing State Journal, Rogers blamed injuries and a painkiller addiction for his abbreviated career. He also said he smoked marijuana throughout his time in college and the pros.
