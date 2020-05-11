After Mike Tice retired from coaching in February 2018, his son set a personal betting line on how long his mom would be able to stand dad sitting around the house.
“I had the over-under on mom killing him at 18 months,” Nate Tice, who lives in Las Vegas, said with a laugh.
As it has turned out, all is well in the Tice household in Victor, Wash. The former Vikings coach is not driving his wife Diane crazy. He has found a new pursuit to occupy his time and remain connected with football.
Tice, a Vikings assistant from 1996-2001 and the team’s head coach from 2002-05, has started the podcast “Odds & Ends with Mike Tice.” Tice, 61, began it early last year as an audio podcast that first focused on horse racing, his other sporting passion. Last fall, he expanded it to football, and it went to a video format.
“I was bored,” said Tice, who ended his NFL coaching career as the Oakland Raiders’ offensive line coach from 2015-17. “I wanted to stay engaged. The first year I sat out after I retired, I was not engaged. I traveled during the football season. But when you sit out a year, you want to get back in it, and one of the things my son said was, ‘Why don’t you start a podcast?’ ”
Nate Tice, an Edina High School graduate and former Wisconsin quarterback, has NFL experience as an assistant coach and in the front office. He helps his father on the podcasts, providing technological advice and appearing on draft preview episodes last month. But usually it is his dad’s show.
After spending $50,000 on equipment, Tice has a studio in his home, which is an hour southwest of Seattle. While he admits he isn’t exactly tech savvy, he has learned enough to have guests using Zoom and post the podcasts on YouTube.
For draft preview shows last month, his guests included Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was the No. 13 overall pick by Tampa Bay, and former Vikings Pro Bowl safety Corey Chavous, who runs the website DraftNasty.com. On shows last season, guests included Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.
“It gives me something to do,” Tice said. “It keeps me engaged. It makes me have to study all the teams, which is good. … The way I look at it, if I continue to work at it, this podcast can get better and better. It’s my first foray into media. If I can make a little side living off it, it’ll be fun.”
Mike Tice had been on the Raiders’ staff under head coach Jack Del Rio, a former Vikings teammate when Tice was a player. He retired after Del Rio was fired following the 2017 season and replaced by Jon Gruden.
“I do miss being around the guys, and I do miss teaching,” said Tice, a brash New York native. “But guys now, they don’t want big-mouth 61-year-old Mike Tice telling them what to do. … Kids are different now, the coaching technique style is different, but, of course, you’re going to miss something if you did it for 35 years.”
After playing quarterback at Maryland and going undrafted, Tice was an NFL tight end with Seattle, Washington and Minnesota from 1981-95. He was with the Vikings from 1992-95, catching just 14 passes while being used mostly as a blocker.
After retiring as a player, Tice joined the Vikings’ staff under Dennis Green, spending 1996 as the tight ends coach and 1997-2001 as offensive line coach. During his five seasons coaching the line, the Vikings had five different players make a total of 10 Pro Bowls.
“He’s my football dad,” said center Matt Birk, who played for the Vikings from 1998-2008 and made four of his six career Pro Bowls with Tice as offensive line or head coach. “He knew what it took to play in the league for a long time. He just demanded toughness, and that was non-negotiable.”
When the Vikings and Green mutually agreed to part ways with one game left in the 2001 season, Tice took over as interim coach for the finale, a 19-3 loss at Baltimore.
Tice got the job on a regular basis in 2002, and went 32-32 in four seasons to make his overall head coaching record 32-33. He was hired when Red McCombs, who was regarded as being frugal, owned the Vikings, then fired seven months after the current Wilf ownership group bought the team in May 2005.
The Vikings made the playoffs just once under Tice. After going 8-8 as a wild-card team in 2004, they beat NFC North champion Green Bay 31-17 on the road to open the postseason before losing 27-14 at Philadelphia the following week.
Tice made $900,000 in his final season, 2005, as Vikings coach. By comparison, Brad Childress, hired by the Wilfs as his replacement, earned $2.5 million in his first season as the Vikings began to spend more money.
After being fired by the Vikings, Tice was an assistant with Jacksonville from 2006-09, with Chicago from 2010-12 and with Atlanta in 2014 before closing out his career in Oakland. He spent those seasons mostly coaching tight ends and the offensive line, but was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2012.
Since his retirement, Tice also has been active with The Mike Tice Foundation. Among other things, Tice said that over the past decade, $1.2 million has been raised for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada.
The foundation had a big event scheduled for next month in Minden, Nev., that Tice said unfortunately has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But his podcast has been rolling on.
“He’s doing great,” Nate Tice said. “It’s kind of fun seeing him with so much energy. He’s like a kid again.”
