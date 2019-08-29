Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed Thursday, Aug. 19, that he is bisexual, telling his story through ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.

Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL team earlier this month, he told himself, "This is the last time I will ever interview for a job as anything other than my full self."

The Dallas Cowboys selected Russell out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. After playing in one game as a rookie, Russell signed with Tampa Bay. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he played in 23 games and started six, registering 20 tackles and three sacks. According to Russell, a shoulder injury suffered during the 2017 season limited his performance, led to offseason surgery, and kept him off a roster last season.

