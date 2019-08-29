Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed Thursday, Aug. 19, that he is bisexual, telling his story through ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.
Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL team earlier this month, he told himself, "This is the last time I will ever interview for a job as anything other than my full self."
The Dallas Cowboys selected Russell out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. After playing in one game as a rookie, Russell signed with Tampa Bay. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he played in 23 games and started six, registering 20 tackles and three sacks. According to Russell, a shoulder injury suffered during the 2017 season limited his performance, led to offseason surgery, and kept him off a roster last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.