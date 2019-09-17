SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Golfer Bernhard Langer, a two-time Masters winner, will join the Sanford International Board, a team of leaders involved in the guidance, direction, oversight and promotion of Sanford Health's global efforts to improve the human condition.
The German-born Langer will also represent Sanford Health on the golf course. The Sanford Health logo will appear on Langer’s headwear and golf bag during all tournaments.
Langer joins former touring professionals Cindy Rarick and Andy North as well as Barbara Nicklaus, wife of Jack Nicklaus on the board. Other members of the Sanford International Board are Manny Ohonme, Miles Beacom, Gary Hall Jr., Kelby Krabbenhoft, Kirk Penney, Dr. Robin Smith and Dr. David Shulkin.
The board includes oversight of Sanford World Clinic and selection of the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award winner.
The Sanford International golf tournament, a PGA Tour Champions event, begins Friday at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.