The Gophers said medical experts have advised the football program to not practice Tuesday, Nov. 24, due to “presumptive COVID-19 positive tests” Monday, the athletic department said in a statement.
While this puts Saturday’s game against Wisconsin in Madison in doubt, the U said “the team’s goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation” for the game. “An update will be provided when additional test results are returned and more information is available.
On Friday, the Gophers said 20 players would be absent due to COVID-19 and injuries, and that number grew to 22 as kickoff against Purdue approached.
Head coach P.J. Fleck said earlier Monday about half of that number were associated with coronavirus testing, but those positives cases and ones with contact tracing stretches over a 21-day period players have to sit out to meet Big Ten protocols for the pandemic.
“It didn’t mean 22 players were testing positive on that day for COVID-19, they were medically unavailable,” Fleck said. This is how the Gophers were able to go ahead against the Boilermakers, which Minnesota ended up winning 34-31 at TCF Bank Stadium.
Fleck said Monday he couldn’t give an update on daily testing numbers going into Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line at 1 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.
“We’re testing as we speak right now, guys, literally right now,” Fleck said earl Monday afternoon. “We’ll get those results back. Hopefully soon.”
Fleck said they are hopeful to get players back as they come out of the three-week period.
