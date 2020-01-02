TAMPA, Fla. — P.J. Fleck and Mark Coyle have the same nickname for each other: “Boss-man.” They use it in nearly every exchange.
When Fleck, the Gophers football coach, talked to Coyle, Minnesota’s athletics director and Fleck’s actual boss, before this season, he repeatedly told him: “Boss-man, don’t worry.”
This was code. The Gophers had their own internal, higher-plane trajectory in mind for this season, while external expectations picked them to finish sixth in the Big Ten West and likely miss out on a bowl game altogether.
Well, Coyle didn’t look worried Wednesday, Jan. 1, after the Gophers beat Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl. After watching the New Year’s Day win on a picturesque sunny afternoon in Florida, he mingled with University of Minnesota president Joan Gable as his kids played around them near the field tunnel at Raymond James Stadium.
Minnesota (No. 16 AP, 18 CFP), a seven-point underdog to the Tigers (No. 9 AP, 12 CFP), finished 11-2 to become the first team in school history to post double-digit wins in the regular season and follow that up with a bowl victory.
“Anybody would be misleading if they thought in Year 3 we would have double-digit wins,” Coyle acknowledged. But Fleck’s success at Western Michigan showed Coyle there “was a blueprint”: The Broncos popped in a 13-win season in 2016, Fleck’s fourth year.
“When we talked,” Coyle added about the hiring process in early 2017, “He talked about, ‘When I get there, there is no reason why we can’t compete at Minnesota.’ ”
To cap Year 3, Minnesota dispatched Auburn, a traditional higher-end SEC program, which had wins over No. 7 Oregon and No. 9 Alabama, a narrow loss to No. 1-ranked and national title favorite LSU, and respectable losses to No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Florida.
Fleck didn’t shy away from expressing what a win would mean as a measuring stick during a voiceover for the program’s bowl hype video this week.
“To again, find out where you are,” Fleck said over scenes of Gophers highlights on the field cut between Florida’s palm trees and beaches. “To measure yourself against one of the best teams in the country.”
The Gophers stuck the landing when they had been slipping. After a 31-26 win over then-No. 4 Penn State on Nov. 9, they dropped two of their last three regular-season games, including 38-17 to Wisconsin on Nov. 30 in a de facto division title game.
Fleck, whose first sports love was baseball, used an actual bat and weighted donuts to drive home a point this season. The Gophers added a blue doughnut to the bat for wins and orange donuts for losses — and Fleck couldn’t help but tie that into how those were Auburn’s colors in Tuesday night’s team meeting.
On each ring, the Gophers wrote what they learned from each game and slid it down to the bat’s barrel.
“You keep swinging it and swinging it and swinging it, and then … you get in the batter’s box, take the doughnuts off and that’s game day,” Fleck said. “That bat should be lighter.”
Blaise Andries, who moved from guard to tackle with the leg injury to starter Daniel Faalele, said the bowl activities, a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game, bowling and a Gulf of Mexico beach day were secondary to the work on the practice field. It was as if he was talking about taking swings with donuts on a bat while standing in the on-deck circle.
“We worked really hard, especially when we got down here in the humidity and the heat,” Andries said.
The Gophers trailed 10-3 after Tanner Morgan’s interception on the opening possession led to a short field goal and followed shortly by Noah Igbinoghene’s easy 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Gophers barely got a hand on him.
But Minnesota took advantage of Auburn punt returner Christian Tutt’s muff to score three plays later on Mo Ibrahim’s 16-yard touchdown run.
Ibrahim, the MVP of last year’s Quick Lane Bowl victory over Georgia Tech, had another banner bowl game with 20 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Yet he was outdone by senior receiver Tyler Johnson, who had a stunning one-handed leaping catch in the back of the end zone to give Minnesota a 24-17 lead in the final minute of the first half.
Morgan and Ibrahim went to the sideline wondering how Johnson was able to do it as officials reviewed a call that would stand.
In the third quarter, Auburn tied the game with a high-tempo, 13-play drive, but in the fourth, a play-action pass from Morgan to Johnson went 73 yards for the game-winning score. Johnson won MVP on the back of 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He set a slew of single-season and program records on the day.
Minnesota was able to ice the game with a more than eight-minute drive. After a fourth-down conversion, Ibrahim helped cap the win with a roar-inducing first down rush with 2 minutes left. The majority-Gopher crowd, which was announced at 45,652, broke into multiple “Row!” and “Row The Boat!” chants in the final minutes.
The Outback Bowl didn’t hold a postgame trophy presentation on the field, and Fleck said he understood why when he saw the heavy glass piece afterward.
“Pretty nice,” Fleck said. “Pretty crystalized there.”
Just like how boss-man’s vision for this season came to fruition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.