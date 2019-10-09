Rob Gronkowski has joined Fox as a regular analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. Gronkowski retired after spending all nine of his NFL seasons with the Patriots and finishing his career with five Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro honors and three Super Bowl victories while setting a franchise record with 79 touchdown receptions, which is third all-time among tight ends.
