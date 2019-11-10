The Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters for 10 games after his reported panic attack on the team plane Thursday night, Nov. 8, from ingesting THC-infused edibles.

Calling it a "very scary situation," the club announced Sunday that Waiters, who has yet to play this season, would be suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

According to ESPN, Waiters received medical treatment upon the plane's landing in Los Angeles and did not attend the game against the Lakers. He was listed as out due to illness. Waiters returned to Miami with the team on Saturday.

