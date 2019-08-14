Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig became an American citizen on Wednesday, nine years after defecting from Cuba.

Puig shared the news on Twitter: “Thank you God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen.”

He is the fourth Indians player to become a citizen this year, joining first baseman Carlos Santana, infielder Hanley Ramirez and left-hander Oliver Perez. Ramirez was designated for assignment in April.

Puig, 28, starred on the Cuban national team before being transported out of the country in 2010. He initially ventured to Mexico and negotiated a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June 2012.

