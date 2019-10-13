LINZ, Austria -- Coco Gauff is still just 15. She also is already the owner of a WTA singles title.

The American beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday, Oct. 13, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.

"This is a special moment for me," Gauff said.

And Gauff managed to do it after losing in the last round of qualifying, then moving into the main draw as a "lucky loser" when another player withdrew from the field.

This week's run, which including a victory over Kiki Bertens for her initial top-10 win, was the latest impressive performance for Gauff, who is now expected to rise inside the top 75 when the new WTA rankings are released Monday.

