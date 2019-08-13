Police say thieves broke into baseball great Alex Rodriguez’s rented SUV this weekend in San Francisco and stole a reported $500,000 worth of jewelry and electronics.
The theft occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Sunday night near Oracle Park, where Rodriguez was calling the San Francisco Giants-Philadelphia Phillies game on ESPN.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the vehicle was rented by ESPN for “the broadcast crew,” so it’s unclear whether everything stolen belonged to A-Rod.
“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” Rodriguez told The Washington Post in a statement issued through ESPN. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”
