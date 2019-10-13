CHICAGO Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 13, in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.
The 25-year-old Kosgei bested the previous mark of 2:15:25 set by Paula Radcliffe in London 16 years ago. Kosgei won in Chicago last year in 2:18:35.
Kosgei's run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Unlike Kipchoge's performance, however, Kosgei's mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.
Radcliffe first set a world record at Chicago in 2002 before besting her own mark a year later in London.
"It was 17 years ago exactly today that I set the first world record here in Chicago," said Radcliffe, who attended Sundays' race. "That was a special day for me today and it's a very special day for Brigid today."
