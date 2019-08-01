Hall of Fame point guard and former NBA head coach Jason Kidd joined the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff, the team announced.

The Lakers formally announced new coach Frank Vogel's staff on Wednesday, which also includes former NBA head coach Lionel Hollins.

Also named as Vogel's assistant coaches are Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford. Simon is the only assistant who was part of former coach Luke Walton's staff.

Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Tags

Load comments