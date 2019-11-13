Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday as the Lions began preparing for Sunday’s visit from the Dallas Cowboys.

Stafford was held out of last weekend’s game in Chicago after tests on his ailing back revealed that his injury was more serious than previously thought.

Stafford attended Wednesday’s practice, which was held indoors due to heavy snowfall in the area. He “lightly tossed a few footballs” but was not in shells when practice began, according to mlive.com. He was officially listed as a non-participant, with hip and back ailments, on the team’s injury report.

Jeff Driskel worked with the first-team offense Wednesday and would likely make his second straight start if Stafford is unavailable.

Tags

Load comments