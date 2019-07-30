FARGO — Easton Stick. Taryn Christion. Sean McGuire. Eli Dunne. Montgomery VanGorder. More than half the Missouri Valley Football Conference teams lost their starting quarterbacks from last year and that alone is most likely the biggest conference question mark as teams open fall practice this week.
The biggest departure is North Dakota State’s Stick, who was the fifth round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers. South Dakota State lost Christion, Western Illinois lost its all-time passing leader in McGuire, Dunne finished his career at Northern Iowa and VanGorder was Youngstown’s starter for most of last year.
“But I think there are a lot of capable signal callers at every venue,” said Illinois State head coach Brock Spack. “We’ve watched recruiting very closely. That’s what’s fun about college football, they don’t stay forever. I think there are some very good quarterbacks.”
NDSU’s competition appears to be down to junior Zeb Noland and redshirt freshman Trey Lance. Head coach Matt Entz said Monday, July 29, he expects to name a starter a week or two before the Aug. 31 season opener against Butler at Target Field in Minneapolis.
“We want to find out who’s the best leader,” Entz said. “Regardless of who’s going to be named, it’s going to be someone new to the program. We’re still looking for efficiency and we’ll go through all of fall camp to determine who will give us the best opportunity to win games on Saturday.”
It will be the same situation at SDSU, which is replacing a four-year starter and program staple in Christion. Redshirt freshman J’Bore Gibbs has the upper hand heading into practice, said head coach John Stigelmeier. But redshirt freshman Matt Connors and junior Kanin Nelson could also figure into the mix.
Whoever gets the start, however, will have the benefit of standout running back Pierre Strong Jr. and returning players at receiver and tight end.
“We’re going to tailor the offense around those guys and try to take the pressure off the quarterback,” Stigelmeier said. “In the past, we put a ton of pressure on (Christion). I wouldn’t be surprised if we had no audibles or checks until going into conference season.”
Southern Illinois lost its fifth-year senior quarterback tandem of Matt DeSomer and Sam Straub. Three players are vying for the starting job including junior Kare Lyles, who started his career at Wisconsin before transferring to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College.
“I feel like we have a few guys who can play at a high level,” said SIU head coach Nick Hill.
Perhaps the most interesting quarterback race in the league is at Northern Iowa, which has four players in the running in sophomore Jacob Keller, redshirt freshman Will McElvain and two true freshmen. Only Keller played in a game last year and he threw just one pass all season.
“That’s a wide-open deal,” said UNI head coach Mark Farley. “They all had good springs and all had good summers but time will tell now because it’s live.”
The consensus top returning quarterback is Indiana State’s Ryan Boyle and his presence alone has the Sycamores with a bright outlook to move significantly up the league standings. Boyle completed 128 of 205 passes with 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 10 games last season. South Dakota returns Austin Simmons and Missouri State has Peyton Huslig back.
Boyle made almost an immediate impact after transferring from the University of Iowa a year ago. He was a team captain by the middle of the season.
“He got more comfortable and confident in the offense,” said Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory. “You could see him growing every day ... and he’s emerged as the guy looking to be the leader of our team."
Simmons, who led the Valley in passing yards averaging 284.0 per game and total offense at 314.2 yards last year, is no slouch. Moreover, he has four of his top five receivers back.
“It’s always great to start with a returning starter at quarterback,” said USD head coach Bob Nielson. “From an offensive skill standpoint, we have a lot of experience.”
Despite the loss of Stick and valuable weapons like running backs Bruce Anderson and Lance Dunn, receiver Darrius Shepherd, center Tanner Volson and kicker Cam Pedersen on offense and linebackers Dan Marlette, Levi Jordheim, defensive end Greg Menard, safety Robbie Grimsley and cornerback Jalen Allison on defense, the Bison were still tabbed as the team to beat in the annual Valley preseason poll that was released Monday.
The Bison received 32 of a possible 40 first place votes in a tally of league coaches, media and sports information directors. South Dakota State was picked second and Illinois State third.
Spack, for one, doesn’t think things will change until another program proves it on the field.
“They are replacing quite a few, I guess, but I think in the years I’ve been here, the names have changed on the back of the jersey but the player looks the same every time we’ve played North Dakota State,” Spack said. “I don’t think they’ll go far from their formula. Until you beat the champion, I don’t think things have changed. You have to go out and take the belt, if you will.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.