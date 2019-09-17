New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur named Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback for Week 3, sending Eli Manning to the backup role after an 0-2 start to the 2019 season.

The Giants play the Buccaneers (1-1) on Sunday in Tampa to kick off the Jones Era.

Manning, 37, won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was the top overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The Giants acquired Manning from the Chargers on draft day for Philip Rivers.

Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jones was selected with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He sparkled in the preseason, setting up a potential in-season conflict with Manning. Jones was 29-for-34 passing for 416 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions over four preseason games.

