EAGAN, Minn. — Mark Rosen, a longtime TV and radio personality in the Twin Cities, and the Minnesota Vikings have formed a partnership for exclusive weekly content on the team.
Rosen and the Vikings will produce “Under Center with Kirk Cousins” and “Skol Stories” for radio and online platforms. The former WCCO sports anchor will also deliver an in-stadium halftime update during games.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the Vikings to bring fans quality, behind-the-scenes stories and to be involved in the game day atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium,” Rosen said in a statement. “The Vikings have a vision of generating content that can’t be found anywhere else, and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I’m very excited to sit down with Kirk Cousins each week during the season and welcome the fans into our conversations.”
“Under Center with Kirk Cousins” with Rosen and the Vikings quarterback will air Tuesdays at 6-7 p.m. beginning Sept. 3. “Skol Stories” with Mark Rosen and Mike Wobschall follows on Thursdays from 6:30-7 p.m. with both on KFAN, vikings.com, Vikings App, YouTube and podcast players.
