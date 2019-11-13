Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he wants the fans to keep quiet when the Cleveland Browns are on offense.
Mayfield’s reasoning? Well, Mayfield lamented an offside call on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line during the second quarter of Cleveland’s 19-16 victory over Buffalo on Sunday. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard was whistled for a false start, causing the Browns to elect to kick a field goal instead of go for a touchdown.
“We believed we had a good call,” the 24-year-old Mayfield said on Sunday, per Cleveland.com. “It was just our crowd noise seemed to be a little loud when we needed it to be quiet, which is strange at a home game.”
Mayfield won’t have long to wait to hear how the crowd responds as the Browns (3-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.