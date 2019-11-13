Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he wants the fans to keep quiet when the Cleveland Browns are on offense.

Mayfield’s reasoning? Well, Mayfield lamented an offside call on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line during the second quarter of Cleveland’s 19-16 victory over Buffalo on Sunday. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard was whistled for a false start, causing the Browns to elect to kick a field goal instead of go for a touchdown.

“We believed we had a good call,” the 24-year-old Mayfield said on Sunday, per Cleveland.com. “It was just our crowd noise seemed to be a little loud when we needed it to be quiet, which is strange at a home game.”

Mayfield won’t have long to wait to hear how the crowd responds as the Browns (3-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) on Thursday night.

