The St. Paul Saints opened CHS Field to a limited amount of spectators for its first home game on Aug. 4, meeting the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to minimize risk of spreading COVID-19.
With maximum capacity of 1,500 total fans in the 7,210-seat ballpark, the Saints have had six home games before this week, and as of Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20, a state health spokeswoman said one positive case of the novel coronavirus has been traced to games at the Lowertown stadium.
Those six games from Aug. 4-9 are in the timeframe when fans could develop symptoms, get tested for COVID-19 and have their activity traced. The Saints’ three games this week, including one on Thursday night, will need more time to understand any potential spread.
West of CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota United explored plans to bring up to 1,500 fans into Allianz Field for Friday’s first home match of 2020, but Loons CEO Chris Wright said the club decided to keep its 19,600-seat venue in Midway closed for a higher level of safety for its players, staff and supporters.
The Twins haven’t had fans at Target Field due to Major League Baseball’s league-wide decision to keep them away, and the Vikings are working with the Minnesota Department of Heath on possibilities for its season opener against the Packers on Sept. 13. The Wild, Timberwolves and Lynx never had a chance to host games in Minnesota given how their leagues restarted.
Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner Dan Huff said the department doesn’t approve or deny particular plans from pro teams or other businesses, but rather gives guidance with a 25-page outline on requirements and in regular meetings with teams, which have gone on for months. The Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development also consult with the pro sports franchises.
“All the teams had been very proactive in working with us and have been really focused on making sure that they do it right,” Huff told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We appreciate that.”
For outdoor venues like Allianz Field and CHS Field, the guidelines include isolated areas of no more than 250 patrons who have access to their own entrances, exits, bathrooms and other amenities. Venues can have up to six of these areas, and people from one area can’t come in contact with someone from another area.
The Loons asked if MDH would be changing its 1,500-person limit, and Huff said there currently are no plans to do so, although the department has seen positive signs in the reduction of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order for people to wear masks in public.
“We are beginning to see what we believe are some positive impacts from that in that we are seeing the case numbers are declining, after they had been increasing quite alarmingly for a couple weeks,” Huff said Wednesday. “It seems like those have stabilized and maybe are even going down. I say ‘maybe’ because a week doesn’t make a trend. We have to see what happens.”
Huff’s caution stems from the incoming cooler fall weather, which will bring more people indoors and the resumption of classes within schools.
Wright and presidents and CEO of all Minnesota’s pro teams have started a task force that meets every Wednesday to put together a collective document on how their stadiums will reopen with fans. These parameters have to align with their respective league guidelines and the various idiosyncrasies in each of their venues.
The Loons’ plans include a model with up to 4,000 socially-distant fans in Allianz Field, but that has been tabled given the state’s guidelines.
“In the end, we decided that the players’ safety, our staff’s safety — and ultimately as we saw cases begin to rise again in the state of Minnesota (in July) — our fans’ safety, we had to put that first,” Wright said.
MLS has announced each club will play three home games through mid-September, and all three in Minnesota will be contested without fans. The remaining 12 regular-season games this season, and whether they will include fans, has yet to be released.
When the Loons travel to Kansas City and Dallas for games in the next few weeks, limited numbers of fans are expected in those stadiums. But their game in Houston also will be played without spectators.
