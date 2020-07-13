ST. PAUL — After a four-month absence, the Loons became the first Minnesota major pro sports team to return to games amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then they treated supporters with late heroics that you can’t find on Netflix.
Minnesota United, down four key players, was able to fight back from a first-half deficit to steal a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in a Group D match at the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla.
Minnesota took all three points to go to the top of the group, with two games left. But through most of the game, Loons coach Adrian Heath said he would have been happy to rally for a draw.
Ethan Finlay admitted the Loons were a “little bit in shambles; I’m not going to lie.”
“We had to show a lot of character … and that is what this group did,” Finlay said. “We pride ourself on being a team that can grind games out; we did it quiet a bit last year. When there is an opportunity for guys to step in and show they can perform and play at this level, we saw that.”
After falling behind in the first half, the Loons benefited from Kansas City going down to 10 men on Tim Melia’s red card in the 74th minute. Yet Minnesota wasn’t able to take full advantage until stoppage time.
Minnesota’s set-piece taker Jan Gregus whipped in a dangerous ball on a free kick, and while it didn’t connect with Aaron Schoenfeld’s head, it glanced off Kansas City’s Kriry Shelton’s chest for an own goal in the 92nd minute.
Then Kevin Molino banged in the game-winner in the 97th minute.
“When he starts to influence the game and starts to make the opposition worry about things they do because they don’t want him to get the ball, there are not many better players than him,” Heath said.
But for all the drama, the upheaval caused by COVID-19 continued to put a return to games in jeopardy into Sunday. MLS postponed the D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match set for Sunday morning due to suspected positive tests, and despite Sporting KC reporting a player tested positive on Friday, the league stood by its decision to play the game as scheduled.
Michael Boxall and Finlay said there were rumors about the game’s status, but said they didn’t feel unsafe once the whistle blew.
The Loons fell behind on a head-scratching play by new goalkeeper Tyler Miller in the 43rd minute. Shelton had a breakaway attempt, and Miller, instead of taking away the near post, moved into the middle of the net and gave Shelton the easier angle to score.
The Loons absences started with defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso, who has been working through a leg injury suffered in Orlando, and center back Ike Opara, who didn’t travel to Florida with an undisclosed preexisting condition.
Then starting striker Luis Amarilla injured his adductor during warmups and was replaced by Mason Toye. But Toye left in the 58th minute with an apparent hip injury when he collided with Shelton.
“It doesn’t quiet get more dire than that,” Finlay said of the mounting absences.
The Loons’ best attacking play came soon after Schoenfeld came on. On a corner kick, Finlay poked a shot into the net, but Molino was ruled offside on video review. Moments later, Schoenfeld had a shot clang off the crossbar.
Melia drew a red card in the 74th minute when he took out Schoenfeld on a goal-scoring opportunity, and the Loons played 11 men versus 10 for the final 15 minutes.
It became the opening the Loons needed.
