INDIANAPOLIS -- Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 20 points and led a historic rally off the bench, as the Indiana Fever won their second straight game since the All-Star break, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 86-75 on Saturday night, Aug. 3, in Indianapolis.
The Fever overcame a 20-point deficit to win, the largest rally in a regular-season game in franchise history, powered by a 42-12 run that spanned the second and third quarters.
Tiffany Mitchell was the only Indiana (8-15) starter to reach double figures with 17 points, as the bench outscored the starters 55-31. Shenise Johnson added 12 points, and Natalie Achonwa -- who began the night third in the WNBA in field-goal percentage at 54.3% -- went 5-for-10 from the floor and finished with 11 points.
Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx (10-11) with 17 points, and fellow All-Star Napheesa Collier scored 14, with seven rebounds. Minnesota got some unlikely help from Temi Fagbenle, who came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points, all in the first half.
Collier's layup pulled Minnesota back to within 73-71 midway through the fourth quarter, but Tiffany Mitchell scored five points, and Stephanie Mavunga scored four in a 9-0 run as Indiana pulled away again.
Mavunga, who had played only 105 minutes all season and was averaging only about a point a game, scored the first four points of the third quarter for the Fever, who trailed 48-38 at the half.
Indiana tied the game at 50 on a 3-pointer by Kelsey Mitchell with eight minutes to play in the third quarter, and Mavunga's layup from a Tiffany Mitchell assist gave the Fever their first lead at 54-53.
A steal and layup by Tiffany Mitchell raised the lead to 60-53, and when Kelsey Mitchell hit 3-pointer with 2:34 left in third to cap a 13-0 run, Indiana led 63-53. The Fever took a 67-59 lead into the fourth quarter.
Indiana, which improved to 4-8 on home court, had trailed 41-21 with 4:55 left in the second quarter before trimming the deficit to 10 at the break.
The Lynx, who led 23-19 after the first quarter, took advantage of the cold-shooting Fever to go on an 18-0 run beginning early in the second quarter.
