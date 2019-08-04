Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former employee of his sports marketing firm, the woman's lawyer told the Washington Post.
Moon originally denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court in California in December 2017.
The suit alleged he made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances toward his executive assistant at Sports 1 Marketing.
"Both sides realized the appropriate thing to do was to settle with my client," attorney Diana Fitzgerald told the newspaper. "We're very pleased with the settlement and believe justice is served."
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Moon, 62, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 following a 17-year NFL career (1984-2000) with the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.