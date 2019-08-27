The Mountain West will have access to real-time analytics during conference games for the upcoming season after the NCAA approved a waiver that allows the conference to use the technology.

The Mountain West will be the first conference in college basketball to use real-time analytics during men's and women's games.

NCAA rules currently prohibit the use of electronic transmission of information.

The Mountain West announced a partnership with ShotTracker -- a basketball analytics provider -- in May. The two had previously worked together during select conference games in the 2018-19 season and the 2019 Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament.

The technology had also been used during the 2018 Hall of Fame classic.

