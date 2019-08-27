The Mountain West will have access to real-time analytics during conference games for the upcoming season after the NCAA approved a waiver that allows the conference to use the technology.
The Mountain West will be the first conference in college basketball to use real-time analytics during men's and women's games.
NCAA rules currently prohibit the use of electronic transmission of information.
The Mountain West announced a partnership with ShotTracker -- a basketball analytics provider -- in May. The two had previously worked together during select conference games in the 2018-19 season and the 2019 Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament.
The technology had also been used during the 2018 Hall of Fame classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.