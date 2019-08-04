ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Navy football team changed its motto for the 2019 season over concerns regarding its potential insensitivity toward gun violence.
The seniors chose "Load the Clip" for the season, but when reporters from the Capital Gazette questioned the appropriateness of the phrase, it was replaced with "Win the Day."
Both the newspaper and the U.S. Naval Academy are located in Annapolis. Thirteen months ago, five newspaper employees were killed when a man opened fire in the newsroom.
"It is always my priority, part of my mission statement, for the Navy to be a good neighbor," Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean S. Buck said in a statement to the Capital Gazette.
"The bottom line is, we missed the mark here. The initial internal football team motto selected, 'Load the Clip,' was inappropriate and insensitive to the community we call home, and for that, I take responsibility for, and apologize to not only the Capital Gazette, but the entire Annapolis community."
Navy will open its season against Holy Cross on Aug. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.