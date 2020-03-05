DULUTH — Just because North Dakota celebrated an NCHC regular championship last Saturday in Grand Forks, that doesn’t mean the final weekend of the league’s regular season lacks intrigue.
All eight seeds for the upcoming NCHC playoffs remain up in the air as Minnesota Duluth still remains mathematically in contention for a share of the Penrose Cup and No. 1 overall seed. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ opponent at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, at Amsoil Arena — St. Cloud State — is in a three-team race for the final two home-ice spots in next weekend’s quarterfinals.
All North Dakota needs is a single point in Omaha to clinch the No. 1 seed and regular season title outright. Only one scenario exists for the Bulldogs — six points back of North Dakota — to claim the No. 1 seed and their first regular season conference championship since 1993.
Nebraska-Omaha — whose leading scorer Tyler Ward is out for the season, and coming off 3-0 and 4-0 losses at Miami last week — must take six points at home with a sweep of the Fighting Hawks. In addition, the Bulldogs need to take six points with a sweep of the Huskies, who swept UMD in St. Cloud on Jan. 17-18.
“These guys beat us twice, our guys know that,” said Scott Sandelin, whose Bulldogs can finish no lower than second in the NCHC. “Would you like a little redemption? Certainly, but we've got to play good hockey. They’re playing well too.”
The Huskies, coached by former Bulldogs assistant and player Brett Larson, are 5-1-2 in their last eight games, with home wins over North Dakota and Denver. They’ve gone 4-1-1 against the Bulldogs, Hawks and Pioneers in the second half with all six games played in St. Cloud.
The Huskies are fifth in the NCHC, two points back of fourth-place Western Michigan and four behind third-place Denver. The Broncos host Miami this weekend while the Pioneers play a home-and-home with Colorado College for the Gold Pan.
If the standings hold, the Bulldogs would host seventh-place Miami next week, March 13-15, at Amsoil Arena in a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series. It would be the RedHawks' third trip to Duluth in five seasons for the NCHC’s first round.
Colorado College and Omaha are also in contention to visit Duluth next week, with the Tigers sitting five points back of Miami in eighth and the Mavericks — who were swept at Amsoil in the playoffs last year — four up on the RedHawks in sixth.
League scoring titles at stake
While UMD’s odds of nabbing its first Penrose Cup are long, a number of Bulldogs are in contention for league scoring crowns.
Only counting conference games, junior defenseman Scott Perunovich enters the final weekend of the regular season as the league-leader in points (31) and assists (27). His biggest challenger in both categories is North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi, who has 30 points and 23 assists in league play.
UMD sophomore wing Cole Koepke is the league-leader with 12 goals. He’s got three players on his heels with 11 goals in league play, including teammate and fellow sophomore winger Noah Cates.
The .920 save percentage of Bulldogs senior goaltender Hunter Shepard is tops among NCHC goalies who have played at least 50 percent of their team’s minutes in league games. Shepard, who has started an NCAA record 113 consecutive games for UMD, is the only goaltender to start and appear in all 22 conference games thus far.
