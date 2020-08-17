FARGO — Fall football will not happen in Fargo. North Dakota State has decided against playing three nonconference games with the biggest reason being the inability to find three teams to play.
"That was the primary reason," said athletic director Matt Larsen, "the ability to build a schedule with meaningful games. It came down to the availability of games and finding people to play North Dakota State."
Larsen said NDSU, which has won eight of the past nine Division I FCS national titles, was having no coronavirus issues after having some players test postive over the summer. He said the school was meeting all NCAA guidelines.
"That's why we felt good about moving forward to play three nonconference games," he said. "We felt good about our safety protocols. It became a scheduling problem."
He said his program "was motivated to play" and said NDSU was open to take a guarantee game with an FBS opponent at lower figure than usual. Most schools would have reduced attendance, Larsen said, so that alone would drive the cost down.
"That still didn't resonate with enough folks," he said.
The Bison had the option to play up to three in the fall after the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the league games to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NDSU's decision leaves Missouri State as the only Valley team with games. The Bears have a two-game home-and-home series with Central Arkansas and a game at Oklahoma. It also leaves most of the returning heavy hitters in the FCS as being out for the fall. That would include James Madison, Illinois State, Villanova, Northern Iowa, Kennesaw State, Nicholls State and the power teams in the Big Sky Conference.
The Bison made it known they were all in on finding opponents, including making contact with the University of Nebraska when the Cornhuskers came out against the Big Ten Conference canceling fall competition. Nebraska later backed off on its initial stance.
NDSU began fall camp last Friday and had the look of a team that was going to make an attempt to play. But over the course of the last several days, every conference in Division I FCS came out against playing, with the Ohio Valley Conference being the last to cancel league games on Friday.
"There was some fluidity the last handful of days," Larsen said. "Conferences figuring out what they were going to do. A week ago I felt confident that we would get three games."
A few leagues indicated they were still open to playing nonconference games. The Bison were hopeful of landing at least a couple of home games at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome, but that won't happen now.
It's uncertain how a spring season will look. Speculation has a reduced-field FCS playoffs winding up in late May. The Bison will have eight Valley games with South Dakota State, Youngstown State, Illinois State and the University of North Dakota at home.
Despite losing star linebacker Jabril Cox, who transferred to LSU, the Bison were poised to be a powerful team this fall starting with the reigning Walter Payton Award winner in quarterback Trey Lance. NDSU returned most of its offensive line led by NFL prospect Dillon Radunz, were deep at running back, had productive tight ends Josh Babicz and Noah Gindorff and dynamic receivers Christian Watson and Phoenix Sproles.
On defense, the Bison returned several defensive linemen, linebackers Jackson Hankey and Aaron Mercadel, veteran cornerback Josh Hayes and safety Michael Tutsie.
Speculation will now turn to Lance, Radunz and perhaps offensive lineman Cordell Volson on whether they'll play in the spring or prepare for the NFL draft. Lance, for months, has been in the national spotlight as one of the top quarterback prospects along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields.
If Lance leaves, that would leave senior Zeb Noland as the top returning quarterback and junior Noah Sanders as his backup. Noland, who transferred from Iowa State last year, has told teammates he intends to do just that.
Lance tweeted out late Friday an emoji with a tear above one eye and later posted the following statement: "We did everything we could and handled everything the right way. It’s not fair, but we are unbelievably thankful for our coaches and staff putting us in a position to have a chance to safely play this fall."
NDSU, in its statement, said information regarding tickets and scheduling will be forthcoming.
