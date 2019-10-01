Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the 2019 season on Monday for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.
The NFL announced Burfict's punishment for the helmet-to-helmet hit that prompted his ejection from Sunday's 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The league released a portion of the letter sent to Burfict from NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan:
"There were no mitigating circumstances on this play. Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rules violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from the unnecessary risk."
Burfict has three days to appeal. Any appeal would be heard by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed to hear appeals of on-field player discipline.
Burfict's helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle, who was on one knee near midfield after catching a 5-yard pass, took place Sunday with 11:34 left in the second quarter.
