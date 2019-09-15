NEW YORK — While Antonio Brown made his debut with the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 15, in Miami against the Dolphins, the NFL is preparing to meet the woman accusing him of rape and sexual assault in New York on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Britney Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

ESPN also reported Brown turned down a $2 million settlement before the suit was filed.

Brown participated in practices last week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.

Brown signed a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.

However, NFL Network reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft was unaware of the civil suit pending against Brown when he was signed.

