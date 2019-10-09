Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the A’s could move to Las Vegas if the city does not drop its lawsuit against Alameda County and the team. Alameda County is attempting to sell its stake in ownership to the A’s, but the city is suing to try to stop the transaction. The move apparently blindsided the A’s and prompted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to tell local government officials the team might relocate to Las Vegas if the lawsuit isn’t dropped. Schaaf also said she is committed to keeping the team in Oakland, but it will not come at the cost of the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.