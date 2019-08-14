The Ohio State University is trying to trademark the word “The” for use on merchandise including hats and T-shirts.
The school submitted an application last week to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C., the Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.
“Like other institutions, Ohio State works vigorously to protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” Ohio State spokesman Chris Davey said. “These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”
Ohio State has at least 150 trademarks in 17 countries, according to the report.
In the past, the school trademarked the names of former Buckeyes football coaches Urban Meyer and Woody Hayes.
