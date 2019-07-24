The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday, a day before the first training camp practice.
Coach Matt LaFleur said general manager Brian Gutekunst would speak about the release later Wednesday.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in December 2015. He is expected to receive his $400,000 workout bonus, the report indicated.
On Tuesday, the Packers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
Daniels, 30, was a fourth-round selection in 2012 out of Iowa and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He started in every game he appeared in from 2014-17, playing in all 16 regular-season games for the first three years of that run.
He had 29 sacks in 102 games for the Packers, including a career-best 6.5 during the 2013 season when he started in just one of the 16 games he played.
