NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon’s application for reinstatement, according to multiple reports.

Goodell is sole authority on matters of reinstatement when it comes to players who were banned for substance abuse violations.

Gordon, who signed his restricted free agent tender in April, would be set to earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season.

Goodell suspended Gordon on Dec. 20 for violating terms of his previous reinstatement agreement.

The Patriots — and in particular, owner Robert Kraft — have supported the 28-year-old Gordon since the suspension.

