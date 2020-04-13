DULUTH, Minn. -- The COVID-19 pandemic may have derailed Minnesota Duluth’s run at a historic third-straight NCAA championship in 2019-20.
Like everyone else in college hockey, however, it couldn’t stop Bulldogs junior defenseman Scott Perunovich, who late Saturday, April 11, was named a three-time All-American and the 40th recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as national player of the year.
The fast and fiesty puck-mover from Hibbing, Minn., beat out fellow Hobey Hat Trick finishers Jordan Kawaguchi, the junior forward from North Dakota, and Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
The sixth Bulldog to claim the most prestigious individual award in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey, Perunovich helped transform the reputation of the program in his three seasons by fueling UMD to back-to-back national championships as a freshman in 2018 and sophomore in 2019. The Bulldogs were in a strong position to three-peat at No. 4 in the Pairwise rankings this year when the season was shut down by the coronavirus.
As was made clear this week by the 2004 Hobey Baker winner from UMD, Junior Lessard, no longer can anyone say, “ ‘That’s the school with the most Hobey Bakers, but what have they won?’ ”
And Perunovich is a big reason why, the Bulldogs’ Hobey fraternity said throughout the week in the lead up to the award presentation.
“They’ll look back and Scotty Perunovich is going to be one of the greatest Bulldogs to ever play. Period,” said Bill Watson, the 1985 Hobey Baker winner from UMD. “He has had such a marvelous career here at UMD. When you look back at our Hobey Baker winners, that’s how they’re looked at. It’s cool to see Scotty held up in that regard because he’s meant that much to our program.”
Perunovich is the 10th Minnesota native and the sixth born in the 218 area code to win the Hobey. He’s the first from Hibbing.
Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin, who has now coached three Hobey winners in his 20 seasons at UMD, compared the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Perunovich to the 5-8, 160-pound Connolly this week. Smart players find a way to succeed with their skillset, no matter their size. Perunovich fit that mold, just like Connolly did, the three-time national championship coach said.
“Part of his success is being competitive,” Sandelin said of Perunovich. “He certainly deserves (the Hobey). We’ve seen a lot of players, a lot of good players. What he’s done and the kind of year he’s had this year is special. It’s unfortunate that it couldn’t have gone a little farther to see him work his magic in the playoffs.”
Perunovich led UMD in scoring as a freshman and junior, and was the leader in assists in all three seasons. He recorded 11 goals and 25 assists in 42 games in 2017-18 and was named the 2018 Tim Taylor Award winner as national rookie of the year. He then went on to put up three goals and 26 assists in 39 games last year with an injured back.
A three-time All-NCHC selection and the first Bulldog to be named NCHC Player of the Year, Perunovich posted six goals and 34 assists in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season to slot him in a tie for 10th in the nation in scoring and second among all blue liners. His 19 assists and 22 points on the power play tied for tops in the nation among all scorers this year.
The St. Louis Blues selected Perunovich in the second round, No. 45 overall, in 2018 after he’d been passed over in the two previous NHL drafts. Last month, the 21-year-old agreed to a pair of two-year entry level deals — one that would allow him to play in the NHL this year should the 2019-20 season restart, and if not, another contract that would begin in 2020-21.
