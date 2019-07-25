MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spain's Jon Rahm shot an 8-under-par 62 on Thursday, July 25, to build a three-shot lead after the first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

After hosting a regular PGA Tour stop for 30 years, the St. Jude became a WGC event in 2019, taking the spot of the tournament formerly held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Rahm will begin Friday with a three-shot cushion over a group of five players at 5 under: Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson, Australia's Cameron Smith and Japan's Shugo Imahira and Hideki Matsuyama.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka is six shots off the lead after an opening 68. He made the turn at even par, and then he offset a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole with four birdies on the back nine. He is among a group of players at 2 under that includes Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas, the defending champion of the WGC event at Firestone.

