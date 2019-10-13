TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed a day because of rain.
William Byron won the first stage, moments before scattered showers halted action on Sunday. The race will resume Monday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. CDT.
NASCAR called the red flag at the end of the first stage of Sunday's race. The cars came down pit road and NASCAR initially told the drivers to stay inside the cockpits. As the rain picked up, the drivers climbed out and teams began covering the cars.
The Alabama superspeedway has a tight window with no lights to permit racing after dark.
Chase Elliott started on the pole with three Hendrick Motorsports teammates right behind him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.