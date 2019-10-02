The Ravens have posted a video and story on their website in an attempt to prove that cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn't choke Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Sunday's game.

The video shows Humphrey's hands pushing Beckham's jersey up around his neck, and the story says Humphrey "definitely did not choke" Beckham.

On Monday, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he planned to lobby the NFL for more consistent officiating after the incident in which both players were assessed personal fouls but neither was ejected.

