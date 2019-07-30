MIAMI — Nelson Cruz was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after a week in which he slashed .414/.485/1.172 with seven home runs, 10 runs scored and 13 driven in.
But for as hot as he is, Cruz is likely to start this week’s interleague series in Miami on the bench. Without a designated hitter spot in the lineup, that’s what he did in earlier visits to Philadelphia and New York, where Cruz had just one total at-bat.
Cruz, 39, sometimes takes grounders at first base during pregame work but has played zero major league games there, and he isn’t likely he’ll be running around in the outfield, his primary position as a young player — although he played four games in the outfield with the Mariners last season.
“It’s never ideal when you have a guy who is predominantly a DH and who is also one of the best hitters in baseball,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You’d love to have him in the lineup every single day. He’s also been out there for a while and getting a lot of at-bats lately. … For him to be off of his feet for a day or for two days, or for half a game, isn’t the worst thing in the world.”
Though Baldelli said Cruz is “capable” of helping in the field if need be, he seems to like the option of having Cruz available for pinch-hitting opportunities. “It’s not the worst option,” Baldelli said.
Cruz earned the Player of the Week honors Monday for the sixth time in his career. He homered in five straight games, matching a club record set by Harmon Killebrew, Brian Dozier and Marty Cordova. His first-career three-home run game was Friday in Chicago.
Parker a free agent
Blake Parker declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, electing free agency. Parker, who the Twins signed this offseason, was designated for assignment on July 24 and had passed through waivers.
Parker had a 4.21 ERA in 37 games, spanning 36⅓ innings pitched out of the bullpen. He had a 1.38 WHIP, the highest since he pitched seven games as a rookie.
Briefly
Pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, placed on the injured list on May 25 with a shoulder impingement, threw a scoreless inning in a rehab outing on Monday for the Twins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate. He struck out two batters. … Longtime Twins closer Joe Nathan and former team president Jerry Bell will take their place in the Twins’ Hall of Fame after festivities this weekend at Target Field. There will be a plaque unveiling at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Target Plaza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.