Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is about ready to start the 2019 season after sitting out in a contract-related holdout.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Gordon is expected to report “soon,” but no set timeframe was provided. Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal.
Per NFL rules, Gordon is required to report no later than Nov. 29 to play in 2019 and accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in the offseason. He still could be given the franchise tag in March.
Gordon began his holdout during training camp, and his camp wants a contract that will put him in line with Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets, who make between $13 million and $14 million per season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.