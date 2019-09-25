Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is about ready to start the 2019 season after sitting out in a contract-related holdout.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Gordon is expected to report “soon,” but no set timeframe was provided. Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal.

Per NFL rules, Gordon is required to report no later than Nov. 29 to play in 2019 and accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in the offseason. He still could be given the franchise tag in March.

Gordon began his holdout during training camp, and his camp wants a contract that will put him in line with Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets, who make between $13 million and $14 million per season.

